FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 283,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 485,399 shares.The stock last traded at $23.34 and had previously closed at $23.30.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

