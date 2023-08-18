FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 59,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 79,669 shares.The stock last traded at $21.81 and had previously closed at $21.78.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $544.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $113,000.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Featured Articles

