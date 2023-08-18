Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Focus Graphite Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of FCSMF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.46.
About Focus Graphite
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.