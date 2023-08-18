Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Focus Graphite Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of FCSMF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

