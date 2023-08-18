Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Citigroup

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.24.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMX

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE:FMX traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $113.91. 253,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $117.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.49.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,831,000 after buying an additional 98,736 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 841,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.