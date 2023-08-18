Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised Forestar Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOR

Forestar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE FOR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.58. 120,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,477. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.