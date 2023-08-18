FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FORM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 184,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,112. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $37.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

