Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 137170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

Specifically, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,567 shares of company stock valued at $20,366,596. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWONK. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Formula One Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

