Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.55.

Get Fortive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.19. 1,700,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. Fortive has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Fortive by 683.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.