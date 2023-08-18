Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 0.4 %

FSM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.86. 899,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,159. The company has a market capitalization of $832.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

