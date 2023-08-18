Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,884 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 436,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

FLJP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 119,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,566. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.