Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($3.89) Per Share

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Freeline Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.89) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.