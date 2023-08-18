Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative return on equity of 227.16% and a negative net margin of 774.68%.

Shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 712,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,693. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Fresh Vine Wine has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

In related news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 878,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,007.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fresh Vine Wine stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:VINE Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.71% of Fresh Vine Wine at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

