Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as low as C$1.50. Frontier Lithium shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 82,881 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Frontier Lithium Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 15.40.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

