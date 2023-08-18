Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of FLGT stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $33.92. 110,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,260. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.46. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,957.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,957.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,836 shares of company stock worth $154,591. 31.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 187,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,825,000 after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 144,660 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $3,703,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

