Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Update

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSNB opened at $10.49 on Friday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNB. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4,207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 468,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 457,768 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 423,308 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 880.4% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 441,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 396,883 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 134.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $2,091,000.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

