FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Issued By Raymond James

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.35 to C$5.85 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$1.15 on Friday. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

