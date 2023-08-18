FY2023 EPS Estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Increased by HC Wainwright (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

