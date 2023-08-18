FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.05.

Ero Copper Stock Up 0.0 %

ERO opened at C$26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.14. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$11.61 and a 12 month high of C$32.12.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

