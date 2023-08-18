FY2027 EPS Estimates for Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yield10 Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yield10 Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

