G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $5,629.23 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

