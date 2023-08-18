G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $6,396.99 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00040431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00028542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00013103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000123 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

