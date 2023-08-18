Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,171. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 99.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

