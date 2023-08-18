Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $26,844,255.90 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,486,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $26,844,255.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,402,333 shares in the company, valued at $241,797,964.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $8,909,070.40.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $8.68.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($2.11). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 160.26% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 342.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

