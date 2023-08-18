Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $26,844,255.90 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,486,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $26,844,255.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,402,333 shares in the company, valued at $241,797,964.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $8,909,070.40.
Garrett Motion Price Performance
Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $8.68.
Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 342.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Garrett Motion
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.