Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

AVUS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,101. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $72.58. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

