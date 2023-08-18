Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

