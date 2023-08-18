Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys 16,314 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,184. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0551 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

