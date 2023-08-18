Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after buying an additional 7,374,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,327,000 after buying an additional 7,237,924 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after buying an additional 1,680,250 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,140 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.