Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after buying an additional 404,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.21. 133,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,764. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

