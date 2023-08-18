Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $30.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 272,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.58. 2,480,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

