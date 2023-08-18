Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $30.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 272,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
VOO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.58. 2,480,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.