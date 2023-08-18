Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $177.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $244.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

