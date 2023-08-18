Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,821,000 after acquiring an additional 240,882 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,756,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,395,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $134.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,930 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.58. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

