Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 112,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 529.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 373,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 314,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.56. 63,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $48.94.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.