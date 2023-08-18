Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $711,289.63

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $361.35 million and approximately $711,289.63 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 361,281,927 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

