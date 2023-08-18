Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GNRC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King started coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.04.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC traded up $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,147. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Generac will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,367,000 after acquiring an additional 197,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

