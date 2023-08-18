General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells $1,467,895.00 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $222.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

