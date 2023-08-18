General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells $1,467,895.00 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $222.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

