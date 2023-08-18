General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,844. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after buying an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

