General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $70.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

