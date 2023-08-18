General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Get General Mills alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95. General Mills has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.