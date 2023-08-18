General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.18

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.18 and last traded at $71.26, with a volume of 1920504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Get General Mills alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

General Mills Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after purchasing an additional 279,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after purchasing an additional 216,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.