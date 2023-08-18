General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,523,538. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after purchasing an additional 322,752 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $11,945,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

