GensoKishi Metaverse Hits One Day Trading Volume of $303,026.28 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $303,026.28 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,790,415 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars.

