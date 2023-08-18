German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,892. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $867.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,131 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $94,023.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,627.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 414,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,006.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $94,023.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 407,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,627.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,599 shares of company stock worth $437,514. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $13,622,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

