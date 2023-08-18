Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Getty Realty worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Getty Realty by 4.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE GTY opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Profile

