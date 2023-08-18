Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Getty Realty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.32. 60,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,513. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.86.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Getty Realty Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Getty Realty
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Realty
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.