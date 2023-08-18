Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.32. 60,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,513. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Realty

