Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 4,864,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 21,222,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

DNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,391,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,112,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 39,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $71,772.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,256,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,648.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,391,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,112,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,381,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,356. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 1,498,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

