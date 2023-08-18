Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -461.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.
See Also
