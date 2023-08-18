Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 155,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,581. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $520.56 million, a PE ratio of -50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -461.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

