Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Major Shareholder Carlson Capital L. P Purchases 185,000 Shares of Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glatfelter Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $2.05 on Friday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 490,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Glatfelter by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Glatfelter by 56.4% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 591,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 213,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Glatfelter by 17.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glatfelter in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

