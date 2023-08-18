Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Down to $6.77

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.60. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 20,657 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Business Travel Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Wrongfully Punished For Raising Guidance
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Institutions Shop For This High-Yield Value And Sell Another
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Did Tapestry Just Become A Dip Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.