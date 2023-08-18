Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Down to $6.77

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.60. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 20,657 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.