Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.72. The stock had a trading volume of 691,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

