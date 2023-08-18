Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of GWRS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 18,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.61 million, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $135,839.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,125,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,806.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,113,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,512,177.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $135,839.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,125,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,806.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

